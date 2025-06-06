Rhayader Vintage Show is appealing for exhibits for the popular event

Rhayader’s much-loved Vintage Show returns this summer on Sunday, July 13 promising a fun-filled day celebrating all things vintage.

Organisers are now calling on enthusiasts and collectors to showcase their prized exhibits.

Whether it's classic cars, tractors, motorcycles, machinery, or unique vintage memorabilia – all types of entries are welcome.

Anyone who has something special to display and wants to be part of this vibrant community event, should get in touch by emailing rhayader-vintage@hotmail.com or calling 07870 930003.

Rhayader Vintage Club has made the show free to enter as they felt it important to give something back to the community.

Later on in the year the club will also be holding a tractor run on August 3 and the full Moon Tractor run on October 4.