More than 7,000 children across Telford set to benefit as government announces major changes to free school meals

From the start of the 2026 school year, every pupil in Telford whose household is on Universal Credit will have a new entitlement to free school meals.

This will make life easier and more affordable for parents who struggle the most, delivering on Labour’s Plan for Change to break down barriers to opportunity and give children the best start in life.

At present, only 19.1 per cent of children in Shropshire - around 7,551 pupils - receive free school meals. This new introduction will double these numbers, as 7,330 families in Telford are set to benefit.

The unprecedented expansion is said to lift 100,000 children across England completely out of poverty.

Giving children the access to a nutritious meal during the school day also leads to higher attainment, improved behaviour and better outcomes – meaning they get the best possible education and chance to succeed in work and life.

Shaun Davies, the MP for Telford, has welcomed this change with open arms.

Shaun Davies is thrilled to see more children across Telford have access to free school meals. Photo: Shaun Davies MP

He said: “I’ve spoken to so many families across Telford and they have told me about their daily struggles.

“I grew up in Telford, I went to school in Telford and I relied on free school meals, so I know what a difference this change will make for local families.

“That’s why I’m proud to fully support this change - it’s about lifting children in Telford out of poverty and easing the burden on parents who are doing their very best.

“Every child Telford deserves to start life and this is a big step forward to making that a reality.”

Since 2018, children have only been eligible for free school meals if their household income is less than £7,400 per year, meaning hundreds of thousands of children living in poverty have been unable to access free school meals.

Labour’s historic new expansion to those on Universal Credit will change this and comes ahead of the Child Poverty Taskforce publishing its ten-year-strategy to drive sustainable change later this year.

It comes on top of targeted support for families being hit the hardest with the cost-of living crisis, with urgent action including raising the national minimum wage, uprating benefits and supporting 700,000 families through the Fair Repayment Rate on Universal Credit deductions.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson added: “It is the moral mission of this government to tackle the stain of child poverty, and today this government takes a giant step towards ending it with targeted support that puts money back in parents’ pockets.

“From free school meals to free breakfast clubs, breaking the cycle of child poverty is at the heart of our Plan for Change to cut the unfair link between background and success.

“We believe that background shouldn’t mean destiny. Today’s historic step will help us to deliver excellence everywhere, for every child and give more young people the chance to get on in life.”