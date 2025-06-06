Man denies murder following incident at Shrewsbury house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kai Sainz-Stafford, aged 24, appeared before judge Kristina Montgomery KC at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

He faced a single charge of the murder of Sam Siviter who died at an address in Lambourn Drive, Shrewsbury on May 2.

Sainz-Stafford, of Field Crescent, Sundorne, appeared in court over video link from custody and spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his plea of not guilty.

Judge Kristina Montgomery remanded the defendant back to custody ahead of his trial scheduled for November 3.

An inquest into Mr Siviter’s death was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court at the Guildhall, Shrewsbury last month.

The coroner was told police and paramedics were called to Lambourn Drive just before midnight on May 1 after reports of an “unresponsive male”.

Despite the “best efforts” of emergency services, Mr Siviter, who was a single man of Ashford Drive, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.36am on May 2.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to December 18 this year, but added that it could be changed to a later date if the criminal case had not concluded.