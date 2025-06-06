Major bypass on A483 set for week-long disruption for 'essential maintenance'
A major bypass is set for a week of disruption for 'essential maintenance'.
The Welsh Government has confirmed that the work will be taking place on the A483 Welshpool bypass later this month.
It said that the work, which will take place between the Sarn y Bryn Caled Roundabout and the Buttington Roundabout, will take place 'intermittently' between 7pm on June 19 and 6am on June 25.
Diversion routes will be in place and will be signposted during the work.