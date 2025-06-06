"We were furious, not only because of the damage itself, but the lack of respect to those who gave everything in service for the country," Llandrindod Wells legion leader says after vandalism to VE Day flag

Llandrindod Wells Royal British Legion Club where the vandalism happened

The culprits lowered the flag and cut the rope and left them lying on the ground just one month after the 80th anniversary of VE Day was commemorated.

RBL Branch chairman Hamish Stonebridge said the club believes a group of youngsters were involved in the incident as they were seen on the roof of the hall.

Fortunately veterans, service people and volunteers at the club have repaired the flag and the halyard and the flag is flying proudly again.

Mr Stonebridge said: “As you can imagine we were furious, not only because of the damage itself, but the lack of respect to those who gave everything in service for the country.

“The culprits had lowered the flag cut the halyard and left them lying on the ground. “Fortunately we were able to repair the halyard and rehoist the flag. We just hope no further damage will occur.”

Residents took to social media to blast the vandals with many calling it a 'disgusting' and shameful act and hoping the culprits would be caught.

The vandalism came just one month after the 80th anniversary VE Day commemorations when the legion's club held a successful family day and veterans and members took part in two VE Day services at the town's war memorial including a proclamation event organised by town crier Jan Swindale and a service and flag flying event at County Hall.

A statement from the Llandrindod Wells Branch and Club said: “We are disappointed to see vandalism to the VE flag and ropes, that were erected in commemoration of VE day.

“It is such shame to have to experience this lack of regard for the veterans, both men and women, that served and defended our country so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today. “Their sacrifice and dedication deserve our gratitude and respect.

“For those that have served and are still serving in our armed forces, we appreciate and honour your dedication to serving your country, ensuring our freedom and way of life.

“Lest we forget.”