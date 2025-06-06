Eateries across Shropshire and Mid Wales get top marks in latest food hygiene ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Food Standards Agency publishes ratings on pubs, restaurants and takeaways across the country with scores ranging from one to five.

Businesses are judged on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety, the agency declared.

The agency has now released its latest hygiene ratings for Shropshire.

The Masala has been rated by the Food Standards Agency

* The Masala, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 36 St Julians Friars, Shrewsbury, Shropshire was given a rating of five in its most recent inspection, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Shropshire's 671 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 566 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Meanwhile in Mid Wales new food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Powys’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

* Rated 5: Pauls Pantry at Conservative Club, South Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, Powys; rated on May 23

* Rated 5: The Tai'r Bull Inn at Libanus, Brecon, Powys; rated on May 23

* Rated 5: The Fish Bar at Weston House, High Street, Llandrindod Wells, Powys; rated on June 3