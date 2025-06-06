Inside stunning Bridgnorth cottage that dates back to 16th century as it hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tucked away in the beautiful Shropshire countryside in a peaceful village setting, Hallonsford Cottage boasts generous and well-presented living spaces alongside private expansive gardens including a gorgeous summer house.

Parts of the cottage in Worfield are believed to date back to the 16th-century, and the listing says accommodation blends "period charm with comfortable living".

Inside Hallonsford Cottage in Worfield that has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton.

Hallonsford Cottage has hit the market for offers in the region of £945,000 with Berriman Eaton.

Inside, it features three reception rooms, four double bedrooms and three bathrooms, and has retained its character with exposed beams and traditional fireplaces.