Inside stunning Bridgnorth cottage that dates back to 16th century as it hits the market
A stunning cottage near Bridgnorth dating back to the 16th century has been listed for sale.
Tucked away in the beautiful Shropshire countryside in a peaceful village setting, Hallonsford Cottage boasts generous and well-presented living spaces alongside private expansive gardens including a gorgeous summer house.
Parts of the cottage in Worfield are believed to date back to the 16th-century, and the listing says accommodation blends "period charm with comfortable living".
Hallonsford Cottage has hit the market for offers in the region of £945,000 with Berriman Eaton.
Inside, it features three reception rooms, four double bedrooms and three bathrooms, and has retained its character with exposed beams and traditional fireplaces.