Inside stunning Bridgnorth cottage that dates back to 16th century as it hits the market

A stunning cottage near Bridgnorth dating back to the 16th century has been listed for sale.

By Luke Powell
Published

Tucked away in the beautiful Shropshire countryside in a peaceful village setting, Hallonsford Cottage boasts generous and well-presented living spaces alongside private expansive gardens including a gorgeous summer house. 

Parts of the cottage in Worfield are believed to date back to the 16th-century, and the listing says accommodation blends "period charm with comfortable living". 

Inside Hallonsford Cottage in Worfield that has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton.
Inside Hallonsford Cottage in Worfield that has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton.

Hallonsford Cottage has hit the market for offers in the region of £945,000 with Berriman Eaton.

Inside, it features three reception rooms, four double bedrooms and three bathrooms, and has retained its character with exposed beams and traditional fireplaces.

