Household Support Fund 2025: Cost of living support payments available for UK families - but applications must be in before deadlines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Households in England can get up to £1,000 in cost of living support through councils

The cash comes from the £742m Household Support Fund, available until March 2026

Support includes direct payments, vouchers, and help via charities or community groups

Each council sets its own rules — eligibility and deadlines vary by area

Households across England could be entitled to hundreds of pounds in extra support amid the cost of living crisis — but time is running out to claim.

The payments are available to help cover essentials like food, energy and water bills.

The money comes from the government’s £742 million Household Support Fund which is distributed by local councils - including those across the West Midlands and Shropshire - to support residents who are struggling financially.

Depending on where you live, you could receive direct cash payments, supermarket vouchers, or help via community organisations.

But here’s the catch: each council sets its own rules, meaning who qualifies — and when applications close — is a postcode lottery.

For example, in Portsmouth, residents facing financial hardship have until 12 noon on Thursday, June 12 to apply for a one-off hardship payment of up to £1,000.

Payments are based on household size, starting at £350 for a single person and rising to £800 for households of six or more. An additional £200 is available for those in severe need.

You don’t need to be on Universal Credit or other benefits to apply, though those who are may be eligible. Applicants must show evidence of income, bank accounts, and explain what steps they’ve taken to improve their financial situation.

Support is available nationwide — but how much you get, and how to apply, depends on where you live.

In Telford, eligible households can receive supermarket vouchers and payments for energy bills, while in Wolverhampton, residents may receive payments of £50 for a couple towards food along with £15 for each child and £60 for energy along with £15 for each child.

Household Support Fund

Check with your local council for details - some distribute support through charities or community groups.

To find your local council and what’s available, use the government’s council finder at gov.uk/find-local-council.

Remember that you don’t always need to be on benefits to qualify, support won't affect your existing benefit payments, and help can include cash, food vouchers or energy bill assistance.

Be sure to apply as soon as possible, as many councils close applications early once funds run out.

If you're on a low income, have limited savings, or are struggling to afford essentials, it's well worth checking if you’re eligible for a lifeline from the Household Support Fund before it’s too late.

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.