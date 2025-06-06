Here's the exact date you can see the BBC series on murders committed in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The hit series Murder 24/7 returns to BBC Two and iPlayer this month, having been filmed with West Mercia Police - covering Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The series follows murder investigations from multiple perspectives in real time and will look at a number of shocking cases - including horrific killings which took place in Shropshire.

The brutal murder of DPD driver Aurman Singh who was hacked and beaten to death on the streets of Shrewsbury in broad-daylight, which resulted in six men jailed for life for the killing last year.

The suspected killers of Aurman Singh had filmed themselves 'gloating' as the DPD worker lay dying in Berwick Avenue, a court has heard

The show will also feature the the harrowing case of Telford schizophrenic Robert Orrey, who killed his mother in a hammer attack.

The BBC said that the show will include 'every decision and every lead, minute by minute, from the critical first few days right through to arrest and conviction'.

A statement from the broadcaster said: "The new series will follow a number of different murder cases, including: when a delivery driver is ambushed and beaten to death in broad daylight, detectives begin a major manhunt to track down his killers; a mother and daughter are found with serious stab wounds; and in Telford, after a man attacks and kills his mother with a hammer, detectives investigate his behaviour leading up to the attack.

"Murder 24/7 will take viewers to the very heart of the police investigation in an unprecedented level of access, capturing the extraordinary stories and emotion that unfolds in all of these cases.

"No stone is left unturned as the vast team of experts work together to catch the killer, carrying out forensic work at the crime scene, interviewing witnesses, trawling CCTV, analysing mobile phones, executing search warrants, and hunting down suspects."

Now the broadcaster has announced when the show will run.

A spokesperson said: “Every decision, every lead, every arrest, minute by minute; this new series of Murder 24/7 will have you gripped. Watch the brand-new series of Murder 24/7 on iPlayer from June 16.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police added: “The series offers a rare behind the scenes look at real life major investigations, showing dedication, teamwork and tireless work that goes into solving murder investigations.

“It follows some of our detectives, forensic teams, and officers on the front line - highlighting the complexity and commitment involved in delivering justice.”