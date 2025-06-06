Firefighters prevent blaze in barn getting out of control

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been called to reports of a 'barn fire' at Hardwick in Ellesmere at around 1.39pm today (Friday, June 6).

Two fire crews, including the Light Pumping Unit and the Water Carrier, were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wem.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

The crews found a fire involving an electrical panel and cabling on a wall and were able to put the blaze out using a hosereel jet.

The firefighters also used water to damp down the surrounding straw to prevent any further fire.