Brewers Fayre vacates Telford pub with discussions on its future under way

Earlier this week, customers of The Clock Tower in Donnington were reportedly informed via email that the pub would be closed from June 15.

Now Whitbread, the company which owns Brewers Fayre, has confirmed it has "exited the location permanently" and discussions about the pub's future were ongoing.

A spokesperson for Whitbread said: “We are in discussions with suitable parties regarding the future use of the site.

The Clock Tower pub in Donnington. Photo: Google

"We are extremely grateful to all our customers who visited the restaurant over the years.”

While the company spokesperson said the "Clock Tower Brewers Fayre" has "closed permanently", staff were still onsite and the pub was open on Friday (June 6).

Last year, the Donnington pub had managed to escape a cull when the company, which also owns the Premier Inn and Beefeater, announced it intended to offload 126 of its sites.