A Powys driver who moved his car while drunk to avoid a parking ticket, is banned from the road

Isaac Chawasarira admitted drink driving in a grey Mercedes A class vehicle on Tremont Road, Llandrindod Wells on May 3 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 39 year-old Zimbabwean national who came to Britain in 2012 as an asylum seeker, now works for Network Rail.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said police received a call about his manner of driving on May 3.

“Officers attended to conduct an area search and as they drove to Spa Road they saw the vehicle.

“It was running and he was slowly reversing into a lane.

“PC Davies approached the vehicle and it began to roll backwards towards the Log Cabin. He shouted brake. Chawasarira stopped the car and got out. The officer could smell intoxicants and he was slurring and struggling to find the words he wanted.

“A roadside breath test was positive and he was arrested at 4am, following comments he made about being drunk. Further tests showed he had 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms. There was no reply after he was charged.”

The court was told Chawasarira has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Mr Simon Collingham said Chawasarira is deeply remorseful and regrets the offence and is ashamed of his behaviour.

He said; “The vehicle had been parked in a restricted parking area earlier on and as he did not think he would be up early, he did not want to have a parking ticket in the morning, so he went to move it.

“He is from Zimbabwe and he has been in Britain since 2012 when he came as an asylum seeker. He could not work until 2019 but he has done various jobs since then including labouring but now he works for Network Rail, which made him relocate.

“He is highly regarded in work and which is why this offence has had a devastating impact on him. He only passed his test in January, so he is a new driver. He will not lose his job with Network Rail as he can’t drive for them yet anyway.

“This is a gentleman that the court will not see again at any time in the future.”

Magistrates fined Chawasarira £600 and banned him from driving for 20 months, although he was offered the drink drive rehabilitation course.

He will also have to pay a £240 surcharge and £85 costs.