Young motocross crash victim will be VIP at Bike4Life Ride Out after reunion with air ambulance crew who helped him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Seven-year-old former patient, Rory Brown, will be waving the flag at this year’s event, which starts from Meole Brace Park & Ride in Shrewsbury on Sunday, July 20.

The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival is one of the UK’s most popular and biggest ride-outs and bike festivals, attracting thousands of bikers and pillions to the roads in Shropshire.

The Ride Out involves a convoy ride of 26 miles from Meole Brace to the Bike4Life Festival at Weston Park near Shifnal.

This year, the convoy of 3,500 motorbikes will be waved off by seven-year-old Rory, from Stoke-on-Trent.

The youngster was treated by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity personnel for a broken leg after falling off his motocross bike in an accident on September 1, 2024.

He fractured his femur and required surgery to insert metal rods. In November Rory underwent another procedure to have the rods removed.

Seven-year-old Rory Brown will be the VIP flag-bearer for this year’s Bike4Life Ride Out

Chris Brooke, a critical care paramedic for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity who treated Rory at the time, said: “It was great to catch up with Rory and his family when they visited our Cosford airbase earlier this year and to see how well he has recovered from his injuries.

"I’m pleased that he will be getting involved in this year’s Bike4Life event.”

Seven-year-old Rory Brown will be the VIP flag-bearer for this year’s Bike4Life Ride Out

Laura Brown, Rory’s mum, added: “We are so grateful and appreciative of the amazing service that was provided by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

"The crew were so considerate and understanding, putting both myself and Rory at ease in a really traumatic situation.

“We are honoured that the charity has kindly offered Rory the opportunity to wave the flag at Bike4Life and can’t wait to see to see Rory’s reaction as 3,500 motorbikes ride past him as he waves them off.”

The Ride Out is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, whose crews attend two incidents involving motorcyclists a week on average.

Now in its 13th year, the event has become a calendar staple for thousands of enthusiasts to gather, share their passion and contribute to the lifesaving cause.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Each year, we receive an amazing show of support from the biking community for our Bike4Life event and raise an amazing amount of funds to help patients just like Rory.”