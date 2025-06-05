A man accused of being a fare dodger has failed to appear in court
A man accused of making off without paying his £99.50 taxi bill for a trip across Mid Wales – has failed to appear in court
By David Banner
Published
Ryan Lee Polverino was expected to attend Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer the charge of making off without payment.
The 18 year-old of Trefonen Avenue is accused of failing to pay the £99.50 taxi fee to Gary’s Cabs’ taxi service for a trip from Aberystwyth to Llandrindod Wells on July 25 2024 at Trefonen Way.
But he did not appear at court.
Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest