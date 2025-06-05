Two fire engines sent to Telford house fire involving washing machine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at Randlay Fields, Randlay this morning (Thursday, June 5).

The fire was out before firefighters arrived on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 10.05am, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Telford.

“This incident involved a small fire in the washing machine which was out on arrival of crews.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and an operations officer was also in attendance.