Two fire engines sent to Telford house fire involving washing machine
Firefighters were called to a house in Telford after a washing machine caught fire.
By Luke Powell
Published
The incident happened at Randlay Fields, Randlay this morning (Thursday, June 5).
The fire was out before firefighters arrived on the scene.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 10.05am, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Telford.
“This incident involved a small fire in the washing machine which was out on arrival of crews.”
Two fire engines were sent to the scene and an operations officer was also in attendance.