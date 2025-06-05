Teenager charged with drug supply offences after police raid in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Destiny Igbinidu, of Warrensway in Woodside, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property, West Mercia Police said.

The 18-year-old was remanded in custody was was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (June 5).