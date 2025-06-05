Shropshire fire service concerned about 'stockpiling vapes' after ban on disposable devices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It is now illegal for any business in the UK to sell or supply single-use vapes. The ban, which came into force on June 1, is aimed at protecting children’s health and the environment.

Vapes are made of plastics that do not break down in the environment, are often littered and introduce harmful substances into the ecosystem.

However, the SRFS is worried people will now start to stockpile them, which could lead to a serious incident.

“These vapes contain lithium batteries which can be volatile if exposed to heat or damaged,” said SFRS area manager Marc Millward, the service's head of prevention and protection.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's headquarters in St Michael Street, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

“If there are a number of vapes stored together and one falters it can cause a chain reaction and a serious fire can break out.

“We would advise the public not to stockpile vapes and if you do have them in your home keep them stored separately in a cool, dry place.

“I would also urge the importance of having working smoke alarms. If a fire does start in your home, having early warning can make all the difference.”

Trading standards officers, meanwhile, have been visiting vape retailers over the last few months to advise staff of the law.

“As part of these visits, officers have been providing advice and guidance on the changes that will affect their business – in particular the need to stop supplying single use vapes from June 1,” said a Shropshire Council spokesperson.

“Further visits will be undertaken to ensure retailers are following these new legal requirements and where single use vapes are being made available to the public these will be removed from sale and further action considered in line with the new sanctions available to the council.”