Plans for 122 houses including 37 affordable homes for Llandrindod Wells go live

An outline planning application for 122 homes on land next to Tremont Parc in Llandrindod Wells was lodged with Powys County Council by Reg Knill back in February and were officially validated on Monday, June 2.

The site would roughly fill the gap between Tremont Park and Trefonnen primary school.

Of the 122 houses, 30 per cent which equates to 37 units are earmarked to be affordable homes.

The application includes access, landscaping, layout, and scale.

The proposal explains there would be three different types of dwellings built at the site.

Of the 122, 63 would be semi-detached two bedroom houses.

A further 53 would be three bedroom semi-detached properties.

There would also be six four bedroom properties.

The site is mostly in land allocated in the Local Development Plan (LDP) for housing.

But the 37 affordable homes would be built on plots of land that that are outside the LDP – and the principle of this part of the development would need to be settled.

There would also be 309 parking spaces created as part of the development.

Planning agent Oliver O’Neill of Hughes architects explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Mr O’Neill said: “This site will be phase three of the Tremont Parc (sic) development.

“Tremont Parc (sic) has always been designed to be extended and this is the last phase for completion.

“The development of this parcel of land completes the project.

“The proposed development will occur at two sites adjacent to Tremont Parc (sic) and will involve the construction of 122 residential dwellings across two fields located in close proximity of each other.

“Associated infrastructure will be incorporated into the proposals, and this will include extending existing access roads, opening field gateways to create permanent residential access routes, creation of parking and turning areas for vehicles and Public open space (POS) areas.

“Landscaping around the newly constructed residential dwellings will also be

undertaken in keeping with the surrounding landscape.”

Mr O’Neill believes that after the estate is built and “influx” of new residents will arrive.

These people will “drive demand” for more services and businesses such as retail shops, healthcare, education, and hospitality in the town.

Mr O’Neill said: “This increased demand can lead to the creation of more permanent jobs in these sectors, fostering long-term economic stability and growth around Llandrindod Wells.

“Moreover, the new housing could attract further investment in infrastructure and community amenities, enhancing the overall attractiveness of the region for both businesses and residents.”

A decision is expected by July 28 and if agreed a further detailed application would need to be approved before building work can start.

