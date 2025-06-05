Suspected Powys dog attack kills five lambs and badly injures another

Six lambs were attacked with five killed and one injured after a suspected dog attack in the Llanbister area.

Dyfed Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team Officers are investigating a report of livestock worrying in the area of Llanbister Common.

The incident happened sometime between Monday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 4.

To date six lambs were attacked by what is suspected to be dogs.

As a result five lambs were killed and one injured, however it is likely that this lamb will need to be euthanised by a vet.

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

‘Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing death, injury or suffering.

This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved, and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.

Always keep your dog under control around other animals and if you see a dog on the loose worrying animals, report it to us:

Additionally the Countryside and Rights of Way (CRoW) Act requires all dogs to be on a lead on public access land.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the police online at https://orlo.uk/W7Hh9, by email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101

Quote ref: 25000459625

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.