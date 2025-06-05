Mid-wales dachshund whose antics with a seal pup went viral undergoes acupuncture to recover from surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stanley the sausage dog's 'magical moment' and unlikely friendship with a curious rescue seal while on holiday in Cornwall, saw him featured on news outlets from New York to Australia.

Stanley in 2020

Footage of him went viral after Melanie Talbot, one of the dog's owners, took some shots when she visited the Sea Life Trust Cornish Seal Sanctuary in January 2020.

Stanley at home recovering from his op

The amateur photographer from Newtown in Powys said the inquisitive seal swam up to the glass when she spotted Stanley on the outside - and the pair spent the next 20 minutes posing for a series of astonishing holiday snaps.

However, Stanley, who is now seven, has had to have surgery on his spine, and while the operation went well, the poorly pooch is now undergoing acupuncture to help him heal.

Owners Melanie and mum Wendy Clark-Newby, from Newtown, Mid Wales, have appealed for help with his therapy as while they have pet insurance, the surgery has exhausted the amount the insurers will pay out.

“He has been through the mill a bit,” Ms Clark-Newby said. “He was diagnosed with IVDD - Intervertebral disc disease – which is quite common in dachshunds.

“He has his surgery at Willows Vets in Solihull, and they were absolutely marvellous.

“But he needs a lot of physiotherapy and has just begun undergoing acupuncture, which is helping a lot.”

She added that they are hoping to raise £5,000 on their fundraising page.

If you can help, you can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-stanleys-surgery-aftercare