Whitchurch man who smashed ex-partner's head against wall in 'prolonged' attack that left her in hospital avoids jail

Paul Ashley of Thompsons Drive had denied inflicting actual bodily harm on his former girlfriend on November 24 last year, but was convicted by a jury in January.

At his sentencing hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday (June 5), the court was told that the 44-year-old had entered his victim's home at around 4pm on the day of the assault after she had left the door open to empty the bins.

Mr Simon Parry, prosecuting, said the victim had called the police at around 4.30pm, after the assault.