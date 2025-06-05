'It's a privilege' - Shropshire NHS worker recognised for work helping the county's homeless and rough sleepers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Natalie Chambers, a Pathway Zero Coordinator (PW0) at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), has been honoured with the prestigious William Farr Special Award.

The PW0 team helps rough sleeping patients receive the care and support they need through the Homeless Health pathway.

Over the last 18 months, more than 200 homeless patients have been referred to local authorities. The approach ensures that patients receive not only safe accommodation but also appropriate medical support upon discharge.

Dr Kevin Eardley, consultant and founder of the William Farr Awards at SaTH, said: “The work of the PW0 team ensures that some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community receive the care and support they need.

“Natalie’s dedication has had a profound impact, not only in securing safe accommodation for homeless patients but also in helping to bridge the gap between healthcare services and social support systems.

Natalie Chambers, left, with her award for helping the homeless, alongside colleague Marcia Coutts

“Her work embodies the values of the William Farr Award which recognises individuals who go above and beyond to address health inequalities and support their colleagues and the patients we serve and is a testament to her tireless efforts in improving healthcare access for those most at risk.

”Beyond securing accommodation, the PW0 team also works to address the wider health inequalities faced by homeless individuals. They assist clinical teams in ensuring patients have continued access to GP services, repeat prescriptions, and essential follow-up care. By proactively addressing these challenges, the team helps prevent disease progression, reduce re-admissions, and ensure continuity of care for this vulnerable population."

Vanessa Whatley, chief nursing officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Everyone deserves access to healthcare, no matter their housing situation. The work of the PW0 team is a great example of how health and system partners are working together to support people experiencing homelessness, not just with medical care but also by helping them find safe accommodation and ongoing support.

"By working closely with local authorities, they are making a real difference in breaking the link between homelessness and poor health. This supports our overarching ambition to tackle health inequalities, and we congratulate Natalie and the team for their dedication to helping some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Natalie was presented with the award and a special gift from the Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury. The hotel, managed by Mike Matthews, provided shelter to Shrewsbury’s rough sleepers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a token of appreciation, Natalie and her husband were treated to dinner, bed, and breakfast at the hotel.

Natalie said: “It is a privilege to be part of a team that is making a tangible difference to some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“Homelessness is not just about lacking a roof over your head - it has profound effects on health and wellbeing. Our work ensures that these individuals are not forgotten, and that they receive the healthcare and support they need.”