Fresh funding fuels Powys’ fight against child poverty through three new projects

Powys County Council is one of 25 organisations across Wales to receive a share of the £1.495 million awarded through the Welsh Government’s Child Poverty Innovation and Supporting Communities Grant Scheme.

This funding supports bold, collaborative approaches by public and third sector organisations to tackle child poverty and improve outcomes for children and families.

Last year, the council secured £90,000 through the same grant scheme, enabling the delivery of support and initiatives that supported more than 3,000 individuals.

This new funding will see the council and its partner Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) continue to work together on initiatives to tackle child poverty in the county.

The latest funding will be used to support a new project called ‘Speak Truth to Powys’ which will be delivered under the umbrella of the Powys Child Poverty Task Force.

The project is designed to address the immediate, medium and long-term impacts of child poverty through three initiatives.

A Young Persons’ Engagement Officer - a dedicated officer will engage directly with children and young people across Powys, both online and in person, to ensure their voices are heard and their experiences shape future support. This builds on the learning from the previous “Collaborating for Change” project

A Poverty Truth Commission - a new commission will bring together people with lived experience of poverty and decision-makers to explore the root causes of poverty in Powys and co-create solutions. Young people aged 18–25 will also be represented, ensuring intergenerational perspectives are included

An Essential Support Scheme - a practical support scheme will provide one-off payments to families in urgent need, helping them access essentials such as food, clothing, electricity, and transport. Applications will be made by professionals working closely with families.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “Securing this Welsh Government funding is a powerful endorsement of our bold and innovative approach to tackling child poverty.

“This investment enables us to take urgent action while laying the foundations for lasting change. By listening to those with lived experience and working closely with our partners and communities, we are not just addressing poverty – we are building a stronger, fairer, greener Powys where every child has the chance to thrive.”

Councillor Joy Jones, Powys County Council’s Anti-Poverty Champion, said: “Behind every statistic is a child, a family, a story. This funding gives us the opportunity to listen more closely, act more compassionately, and respond more effectively to the real challenges people are facing.

“By working together and putting lived experience at the heart of our approach, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Clair Swales, Chief Executive of Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), said: I’m pleased we can continue building on the work we started last year to tackle child poverty in Powys and I look forward to continued collaboration with Powys County Council.

“This funding gives us a valuable opportunity to improve the lives of children and young people experiencing poverty across the county, by listening to their voices and placing them at the heart of our work."