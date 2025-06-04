A woman was found safe and well after an extensive search in Kington involving a police helicopter

Police received a call at around 10.15pm on Saturday night about the concern for the safety of the woman in Kington.

West Mercia police officers supported by other emergency services and the police helicopter were involved in the search.

The woman was found on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: “We received a call around 10:15pm on Saturday evening (31 May) with the concern for the safety of a woman in Kington.

“Following an extensive search by officers, supported by other emergency services and the police helicopter, the woman was found safe and well around 5:30am yesterday morning (1 June).”