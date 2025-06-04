'These are exciting times, we delighted work can begin' - 'first-class' sports facilities to be built on Telford field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to build new sports pitches and a pavilion in a field in Newdale, Telford have been approved, Telford & Wrekin Council has said.

A new 3G synthetic pitch that is suitable for a range of sports will be installed at the site alongside a nine-a-side grass pitch. The pitches will provide more than 80 new hours of playing time for local clubs of which 46 per cent has been allocated to the development of women's and girls' football, the council said.

Five local football clubs will gain access to the new facilities in total.

A single-storey sports pavilion with a kitchen, toilets and changing facilities will also be erected as part of the new development. Work also includes landscaping, access improvements, and the creation of parking facilities with provisions for disabled parking, coaching parking, cycle storage, and electric vehicle charging.