Telford medical practice gets green light for extension plans

Dr Rohit Mishra of Priorslee Medical Practice off Priorslee Avenue lodged plans with the local authority to have an extension built on the property in May.

The two-storey extension would be built to the east of the existing medical practice, to provide a new staff room and meeting room on the ground floor and two new consulting rooms on the first.

No additional car parking has been provided in the plans, but the local highway authority reviewed the proposals and raised no objections.