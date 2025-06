Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thomas Saunders, aged 28, lifted £30 worth of chocolate from a B&M Bargains store in Telford on May 18 this year.

That came just over a week after he stole a woman’s bank card, which he went on to use on May 10 at a Premier shop in Telford to buy £31.86 worth of goods.