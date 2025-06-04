Residents and businesses left without water in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The water company said customers in the TF4 area of Telford (which includes Dawley and Lawley) have reported issues with their supplies this morning including no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

The firm's teams are said to be investigating the cause. Severn Trent apologised in the meantime and said it will provide further updates.

A post said: "We’ve been made aware some of our customers in the TF4 area of Telford are experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water this morning.

"Please be assured our teams are investigating the cause. We are very sorry for any inconvenience and will provide further updates once we have more information."

Further information can be found on Severn Trent's incident log.