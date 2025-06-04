Presteigne and Norton’s new mayor wants to work with volunteers for the betterment of residents and visitors.

Councillor Curtis Ross was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Edwards said: “It is a great honour to be elected to Mayor of Presteigne and Norton Town Council for the second time.

“I thank fellow Councillors for their support in electing myself once again and Councillor Curtis Ross as Deputy

Mayor

I wish to give Councillor Trevor Owen the greatest of thanks as he steps down, for the dignity, commitment, honour and fairness that he gave to the role of Mayor during his term in 2024/5

“We are very lucky with in Presteigne and Norton to have a strong community, of volunteers who work towards a happy, better environment, and as a town council we wish to continue to work together for the betterment of residents and visitors to our area”

Councillor Edwards joined the town council in May 2017, and she was elected Powys County Councillor for the newly formed Llangunllo with Norton ward in May 2022.

She worked for many years for the Royal Mail and so physically knows Presteigne and Norton well. She previously trained and engaged in the hospitality industry within the area.

Councillor Ross moved to Presteigne just as the UK entered the first Covid lockdown. He said; “Despite the social restrictions, I was welcomed and supported into the community so wholeheartedly that I fell wholly in love with the place.

“I’m passionate about the environment and public service, and have worked for Powys County Council’s Waste and Recycling team for over eight years.

“I’ve also had the privilege of being a trustee for Sheep Music and volunteering with establishing and maintaining the Coed Llanandras Nature Reserve. I joined the Town Council to give back further to this wonderful community and to champion environmental causes in the area.”