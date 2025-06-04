Police seize car from a farmer's field in a Shropshire village amid investigation into 'wildlife offences'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from Shifnal and Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were out patrolling in rural areas last night (June 3) when they caught sight of the Silver Suzuki Vitara 4x4 in a farmers field off the A464.

The vehicle had been driving across crops and was suspected of being involved in "wildlife offences".

Three unknown persons with two dogs could be seen in the distance, also in the field, but fled when they became aware of police presence.

A silver Suzuki Vitara 4x4 was seized on Tuesday, June 3. Picture: West Mercia Police.

Police are appealing to the community for any information about the incident and people involved. The vehicle was seized.

"If you saw this vehicle or have any information on who the persons were please contact me on 07816 237845 or email sa.snt@westmercia.police.uk."