New Knighton Mayor - after two rounds of voting

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor was congratulated by out-going Mayor Councillor Chris Branford

Councillor Taylor is the mayor of the town for 2025/2026 with Councillor Tina Sharp elected as the deputy mayor.

A second round of voting was needed in an extraordinary meeting after the vote was split evenly between Councillor Taylor and out-going mayor Councillor Chris Branford at the annual general meeting.

Councillor Taylor said: “Firstly, I'd like to thank the elected members of Knighton Town Council in choosing me to be the Mayor.

“Secondly, I'd like to thank the previous Mayor, Christine Branford for her year of service to the Town Council and the people of Knighton.

“I hope I can be equally a good representative for the town.

“My first priority as Mayor is to get the toilets at Offa's Dyke Centre opened as soon as possible.

“My second priority is to get the river testing and flag scheme up and running with the help of Woodland Tots, so that people know when the river is safe to bathe or play in.

“On a more general note, I will devote my efforts to promoting Knighton as a place for visitors and businesses to come to.”

Councillor Branford said she had enjoyed a very busy year with lots of wonderful events.

“The D-day Anniversary at the Cenotaph, Lillian Bright’s 99th birthday at Knighton Hospital but sadly she has passed away since, starting the YFC walk to Aberystwyth and meeting them arriving in Aberystwyth, Knighton Show and Carnival walking in the parade with Town crier Derrick Price, a leaving service for Reverend Petra at St Edwards Church, Remembrance Sunday and doing the Christmas draw for Knighton and Presteigne leg club.

“On Easter Sunday I did a charity abseil down the wall at Liverpool Football Club, I held a Mayor's tea party at the community centre with entertainment by Teme Spirits tea for 86 people for VE Day and a service at the cenotaph on the 80th anniversary of VE Day and presenting trophies at the WI county show – all of these events were special to me and I enjoyed taking part in all of them.

“I would like to wish our new Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor and our Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp all the very best for their year of office.”