Murder mystery with a comedic twist set for Donnington's Little Theatre

The Telford-based theatre will be putting on 'Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders'.

The show is a whodunnit packed with wit and funny moments as the cast try to get to the bottom of the murders plaguing the village of Chortelby.

Directed by Helen Madden, the cast will lead the audience on a journey taking in farce and mystery.

The story sees the crime-novelist Crusty - pronounced 'Croosty' - visiting her sister-in law Alice in Chortelby.

But it is not long before she is caught up in a series of murders, seemingly aimed at the village hall committee.

From Toby, the Vicar, and Eleanor, chair of the committee, to Harry Knott the caretaker and identical twins Olivia and Oliver Truscott-Pratt, there are plenty of suspects.

And with an investigating officer as incompetent as D.I. Twigg, there are plenty of laughs as the murders begin to pile up.

The preparations are well in hand ahead of opening night, and Helen said she was thrilled with the way the show is shaping up.

She said: "It is a great show, it is a proper whodunnit and it's full of wit and funny scenes.

"We have got a great cast and there will be plenty of laughs on offer, as well as some genuine murder mystery."

The show will be on at 7.30pm on June 19, 20, and 21.

Tickets are available on 01952 407959, or by visiting the website.