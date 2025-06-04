‘I am happy to have another year as mayor to give me a chance to wear my robes more often’, Kington’s mayor said.

The show will go on in Kington as the town’s mayor and deputy mayor remain unchanged this year.

Councillor Philip Sell will continue in his role as Mayor for 2025/2026 and Councillor Martin Woolford will continue as the Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Sell said he was happy to have a second year as mayor to carry on with some projects already underway and to give him a chance to wear his robes more often!

He was given the red robes by Knighton town crier and former councillor Derrick Price, after he mentioned he would like some to raise the profile of the town’s mayor.

“I enjoyed my first year as mayor and a few of the projects we started off, it will be nice to see them through to fruition. Such as, we have been working on taking on the ownership of Crooked Wells Meadow and I would like to develop the town council’s relationship with the school, we need to get the Recreation Ground cottage refurbished and next year we have been asked to host the county’s Armed Force’s Day event.

“So I am pleased to have a second year as the first year was getting to know what to do. I had never been mayor before although I was a councillor in Truro and a district councillor.

“I have enjoyed representing the town in other places, some people don’t know where Kington is, so its good to put it on the map.

“The VE Day events and civic occasions have been great highlights for me and the annual meeting is such a showcase for all our groups to show off what they do, what is going on in town and their commitment is outstanding.

“There’s also all the events and festivals, Kington Show etc there are so many things that happen here that bigger towns would be happy to have on.”

But Councillor Sell said the town council could do with some new people to fill vacancies, and take on what is a very rewarding role helping the town to be the best it can be.