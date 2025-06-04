June’s Exhibition at the Llanwrtyd and District Heritage and Arts Centre

Some of Jacky John's work, which is on display at the heritage centre's galleries

The original heavy, dark oak doors have been replaced and the new glazed doors offer a welcoming glimpse of the interior of the Centre and completely transform the previously somewhat foreboding entrance.

Made by local craftsman Allan Webb, the doors were funded by a legacy received from Mr Trevor Sutton together with a contribution provided by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations under the Rebuilding Community Foundations in Powys Initiative.

Mr Sutton was born in London in the 1930’s and was the son of William and Nancy Sutton who lived at Fairy Glen, Llanwrtyd Wells before they moved to Kilburn.

Due to the war, Trevor was evacuated to Llanwrtyd where he lived with his grandparents and attended Llanwrtyd Primary School before returning to the capital to finish his education. Even though Trevor lived in London for the rest of his life he regarded himself as a true Welshman, was passionate about Welsh culture and always enjoyed visiting Llanwrtyd taking great interest in all that happened here.

He was very interested in history and heritage, was a regular visitor to the Heritage Centre.

Meanwhile, the centre is bursting with colour this month with paintings, sculpture and ceramics in the galleries.

From the soft pastel figures of dancers to landscapes full of colour, the stunning glaze of hand thrown pottery to the vibrant texture of beeswax art, added to beautiful wood carvings, the exhibition throughout the month is a delight from a visual and tactile perspective.

New artists John Dickinson and Jo Baker are exhibiting alongside Christine Williams and Jacky John.

The exhibition is open Thursday to Sunday and Bank Holidays from 10am to 4pm.



Plants for everyone

Llanwrtyd Gardening Club Annual Plant sale will be in Victoria Hall on Saturday, June 7 from 10am to 12 noon.

This is an opportunity for everyone to buy a selection of locally grown vegetables and flowering plants, donated and grown in the community polytunnel.

Proceeds go towards club events and the planting in town.

All are welcome to attend, as are plant donations on the day.

There will also be a raffle, a Chinese auction, local produce and refreshments available too.

Sarah Yaseen Workshop and Performance at Nant y Walch

Sarah Yaseen will lead a singing workshop designed for all levels, exploring breathing exercises and Indian notation on Saturday, June 7 from 10am until 12 noon

Singer-songwriter 'Sarah the Sufi' will also be performing in Urdu, Arabic and English, an evening of song to enrich the soul at Nany y Walch on Saturday, June 7 from 8pm until 9pm

Tickets are £10 per session or £15 for both the workshop and the performance and there is a discount for groups of over five people.

For more information or to book tickets call 01591 610849 or 07403 861278, or visit katie@nantywalchbarn.co.uk

Summer Concert

There will be a Cello Recital at St. Cadmarchs Church, Llangammarch Wells on Sunday, June 8 at 4.30pm. It will feature J.S. Bach Suites 1 and 3 for Solo Cello featuring Ruth Henley.

There will also be a raffle and all proceeds from the event will go to support the church.

Tickets are £10 including refreshments, under 18s free. Tickets are available in advance from Trudie on 07929013728 or on the door.