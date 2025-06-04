Almost £11 million funding received for Powys projects to promote tourism

The Levelling Up funding aims to address regional disparities across the UK by investing in vital local infrastructure projects to increase pride in place and bring people closer to opportunity.

This latest payment will be spent within 2025/26 financial year, delivering projects within the county, which aim to boost recreational tourism and contribute to local economic growth.

These include resurfacing - to improve access to tourist hotspots and support the National Cycle Network, facilitating better journey quality for residents and visitors, Active travel, to provide improved access between key towns and the surrounding tourist destinations, making it easier for visitors to explore Powys using active modes and improve accessibility to key locations for residents. In particular, the schemes will include those planned for Llandrindod Lake, Brecon promenade, the next phase of the Llandrindod Wells to Howey route and a section of the Crickhowell to Llangattock route and rights of way refurbishment to enable and improve visitors’ accessibility to Powys’ diverse and valued Rights of Way network.

The initial project will include the replacement of Pont y Milgy footbridge, Ystradgynlais.

“This latest contribution of Levelling Up Funding from UK Government will allow us to begin making the improvements needed to the county’s transport infrastructure,” said Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council.

“Through this timely investment, we aim to improve accessibility to key services, encourage active travel and support recreational activities, providing better journeys for everyone and improve connectivity to tourist hotspots.”

“We are hopeful to receive confirmation of additional Levelling Up Funding to enable us to complete further projects in the future.”

Tourism has long since been identified as a key strength to support economic growth and prosperity in Powys.

The localised Levelling Up funded projects, will collectively boost recreational tourism and contribute to local economic growth by improving accessibility and journey quality to key services and tourist locations, widening the labour pool with improved connectivity to provide opportunities for local businesses and employers, promoting active travel to contribute towards Powys’ Net Zero targets in reducing its carbon emissions; and developing an improved sense of place and enhanced attractiveness, where people are proud to live and visit Powys.