'Evil' rapist who attacked woman in Shrewsbury town centre then hid in railway station toilet has sentence adjourned
A rapist who committed a sexual attack on a woman in Shrewsbury town centre has had his sentencing adjourned.
John Harvey, aged 25, was due to be sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 4), but the case was put back to a later date due to his barrister being unavailable.
Judge Richard McConaghy adjourned the hearing to a date to be decided.
It comes after a jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court found Harvey guilty of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against the woman.