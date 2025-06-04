'Evil' rapist who attacked woman in Shrewsbury town centre then hid in railway station toilet has sentence adjourned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Harvey, aged 25, was due to be sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 4), but the case was put back to a later date due to his barrister being unavailable.

Judge Richard McConaghy adjourned the hearing to a date to be decided.

It comes after a jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court found Harvey guilty of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against the woman.