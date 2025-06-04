Ellesmere to host tribute to ‘The Few’ for Armed Forces Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Talented Oswestry actor and playwright Shaun Higgins has written a personalised tribute called ‘Heroes in the Sky’, which he will be performing on national Armed Forces Day, Saturday, June 28

Described as a “vibrant and gripping theatrical monologue,” it recounts tales of derring-do, bravery and, ultimately, sacrifice, when Britain faced being overcome by Nazi Germany in the spring and summer of 1940.

Shaun’s work will be premiered during an afternoon of entertainment at Ellesmere Town Hall.

The event is already sold out.

But he is now preparing an extended performance which will be available to WIs, U3A and other groups wishing to mark this year’s landmark anniversary of V.E Day and V.J Day when allied forces defeated the Nazis in Europe and the Japanese in the Far East.

Drawing on a blend of imagination and his own research, Shaun says his work is a tribute” to those who gave everything to help win the war - ’The Few, ' to whom we all owe a lasting debt.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to be able to bring these tales to life with entertaining respectfulness.” he added.

"I've always had a lifelong interest in military history, and was fascinated by some of the stories that have gone unrecorded from the Second World War.

“When I got into amateur dramatics many years ago, I began to find a way of story-telling on a personal level, a chance to share the stories of those who can't necessarily speak for themselves. I've always had a love of writing, and engaging people with a powerful narrative is such a joy.”

Shaun, who has a master’s degree in creative writing from Chester University, is currently studying for a PhD at Sheffield University. In the past ten years he has been involved in more than forty productions, from Shakespeare to pantomime.

He has twice written and performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and will be returning again in August with a neon-gothic piece that he’s written, called Frankenstein Afterglow, which he says is a “sequel of sorts” to Mary Shelley’s famous novel.

The sell-out event at Ellesmere Town Hall will feature a concert by the Shropshire-based close harmony group The Ronnies, whose 1940s music is inspired by Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters.

The Armed Forces Day activities will start with two minutes’ silence and a flag-raising ceremony in front of the town hall, followed by music in the town centre by an army string quartet and Ellesmere Primary School pupils.

A number of military vehicles will be on display and the flag-decked streets will be ‘patrolled’ by a Military Police re-enactment group.

The events have been organised by the local branch of the Royal British Legion in partnership with the town council.

Legion branch chairman Bob McBride said: “This project has involved months of hard work by a small group of people. We hope it will provide a fitting celebration and commemoration of one of the most significant periods in British history, when the freedom of our country was in great peril."