Drink driver, 32, who was twice the limit when caught in Market Drayton is handed lengthy road ban

A drink driver who was more than twice the limit has received a lengthy road ban.

By Nick Humphreys
Alice Wright, aged 32, drove a Toyota Aygo in Campbell Road, Market Drayton - the street where she lives - on April 19 this year.

A breath test found she had 75 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than two times the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.

