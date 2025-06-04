Drink driver, 32, who was twice the limit when caught in Market Drayton is handed lengthy road ban
A drink driver who was more than twice the limit has received a lengthy road ban.
Alice Wright, aged 32, drove a Toyota Aygo in Campbell Road, Market Drayton - the street where she lives - on April 19 this year.
A breath test found she had 75 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than two times the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.