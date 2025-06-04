Drink driver, 32, who was twice the limit when caught in Market Drayton is handed lengthy road ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alice Wright, aged 32, drove a Toyota Aygo in Campbell Road, Market Drayton - the street where she lives - on April 19 this year.

A breath test found she had 75 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than two times the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.