B&M gives Telford charity hundreds of pounds in vouchers after huge new store opens

Volunteers at Telford Crisis Support were invited to open the new B&M store at the Wrekin Retail Park last weekend as thanks for their work in Shropshire.

The support charity is centred around a core food bank service but also provides additional support services to tackle the "growing issue of poverty".

B&M said it has given the charity £250 worth of vouchers to help it continue its work in Telford and the wider county.

The new B&M store opened on Saturday, May 31. Pictured from left to right is Tina Wallis, James Wilkinson, Erin Aston from Telford Crisis Support and Gary Steadman

Speaking after the new shop opened at 8am last Saturday (May 31) a spokesperson for B&M said: "It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.

"A big thank you to the team at the Telford Crisis Support who helped us open the store, we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do."

The new B&M, in what was previously a Homebase store, has created 32 jobs.

The store is now the fourth B&M shop in Telford, alongside shops in Newport and Shrewsbury.

It boasts a ground floor space of 20,968 sq ft alongside a mezzanine sales floor of 10,359 sq ft that has undergone a "comprehensive" internal and external refurbishment programme.

Furthermore, the shop boasts a 9,850 sq ft garden centre featuring hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.