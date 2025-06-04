Beloved Newport food festival set to return 'bigger and better' with 50 stalls from local producers to street food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Newport Food Frenzy will take place on Saturday, September 13, from 10am to 4.30pm, with over 50 stalls brimming with food and drink experiences spread around the town.

Organised by Newport (Shropshire) Chamber of Commerce, the festival promises a diverse range of food and drink stalls from local producers, to street food and national favourites.

And this year’s event looks set to be bigger and better than ever, with the backing of headline sponsors Brown & Brown Insurance – previously Henshalls.

Mark Freeman from Brown & Brown and Karen Woodcock from All About Newport. Photo: Newport (Shropshire) Chamber of Commerce

Mark Freeman from Brown & Brown said: “We are delighted to be supporting such an exciting and dynamic event which involves so many local businesses and organisations.

“It’s part of our commitment to the local community to assist with this kind of initiative and it’s great to be able to give something back as a thank you to our loyal clients and the business community.”

The festival will also bring entertainment from talented street performers and a dedicated ale trail around Newport’s pubs.

Karen Woodcock, for the organisers, said: “Newport’s food scene will take centre stage with restaurants and cafes offering themed menus, breakfasts and afternoon tea delights, as well as tasty treats from Newport Indoor Market.

“For the first time ever, the Newport Food Frenzy has its own dedicated page on the www.allaboutnewport.co.uk website so it’s easy for visitors to browse the online listings and decide on which stalls they want to try first!

“Newport’s a dog-friendly town too so feel free to bring your furry companion along, and parking in the town and entry to the event is free so we look forward to welcoming people from all over the local area on the day.”

The stalls will run along St Mary’s Street to the end of the High Street (by The Swan Inn), and up the main High Street to the library island in the centre of the town.

To find out more call Karen Woodcock on 07973 385929 or email enquiries@newportshropshirechamber.co.uk.