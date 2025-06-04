A Llandrindod Wells town councillor is to undertake an introductory clerk course, paid for by tax payers

Councillor David Markinson had been investigating whether a Certificate in Local Council Administration or an Introduction to Local Council Administration course would be best for him.

The CiLCA is a recognized professional qualification for individuals working in local councils, particularly clerks, officers, and councillors.

It's a Level 3 foundation qualification designed to demonstrate a broad understanding of local council administration.

The CiLCA covers various aspects of a clerk's role, including roles and responsibilities, law, procedures, finance, and community involvement.

The Introduction to Local Council Administration (ILCA) is an online sector specific learning tool is designed for those aspiring to go on and complete their Level 3 CiLCA qualification.

The aim of the course is to provide an introduction to the work of a local council, the clerk and its councillors.

At a recent town council meeting Councillor Markinson asked if the town council would pay for his training, with the cost for the ILCA course being about £120 and the CILCA course costing £450.

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said he admired that Councillor Markinson has an interest in clerk training.

“I would propose that we do pay for the ILCA training and see where he goes with it," he said.



Councillor Jamie Jones said: “We are always asking for councillors to come forward and do training so I would be happy to second Councillor Owen's motion to pay for the course.”

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said: “I am a great believer in training, I think its excellent that Councillor Markinson is willing to have a look at this. I think it would be really good to have a member with some form of clerk training.”

Members unanimously agreed to pay for the ILCA course for Councillor Markinson.