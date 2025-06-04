A Builth Wells man has received a conditional discharge after he was found guilty of assaulting three people on Boxing Day

Liam Field pleaded not guilty to assaulting Cathy Jones, Stuart Jones and Adam Jones in the town on December 26 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

At a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court last week, the 32 year-old of Market Street was found guilty of all three charges.

Magistrates sentenced him to a two year conditional discharge for each offence.

He will also have to pay court costs of £650 and a £26 victim surcharge.