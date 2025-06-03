Warning to residents with telecare devices and 'signal blackspots' amid digital switchover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has issued a reminder to residents amid the digital switchover - officially named the public switched telephone network (PSTN) migration - that she says has the potential to affect millions of people, in particular residents who depend on telecare devices.

Mrs Morgan has called for the Government to do more to support vulnerable residents who are affected by the change.

A new national telecare campaign has now been launched by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to increase awareness of the switchover.

During the switchover, the Government said telecoms companies will send engineers to help customers and test connections of telecare alarms used by two million people nationwide.

Mrs Morgan, who is the Chair of the Digital Communities All-Party Parliamentary Group, said she is particularly concerned that people who live in "signal blackspots" could be left with no means of communication in the event of a power cut.

She has urged Shropshire residents who are unsure about how the change might affect them to contact their landline provider.

The Liberal Democrat MP said: "I am pleased to see the launch of the national telecare campaign today - something I have long been calling for.

"It’s important that anybody who is worried about how the switchover may affect them, or someone they care for, contacts their landline provider as soon as possible.

"It’s taken a lot of work but many concerns previously raised have thankfully now been fixed. Now it’s important that any remaining issues are rectified before the PSTN is shut down.

"If anybody in North Shropshire is struggling to get the support they need then they are welcome to contact me and I will do my best to help."

Telecoms Minister, Sir Chris Bryant said: "We cannot afford to leave anyone behind during the vital transition to digital landlines.

"I have personally set a strict checklist of safeguards for industry to comply with before they migrate any telecare user.

"This industry-led campaign marks a further step towards keeping people safe as we boost the resilience of our networks for the digital age.

"I urge anyone with a telecare alarm - or anyone close to a user of a telecare alarm - to pick up the phone and contact their provider to access the help that’s available."