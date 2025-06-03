Person released by firefighters in Telford crash this afternoon (Tuesday)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Legges Way, Madeley, Telford, at 12:17pm today (Tuesday, June 3).

Two fire engines were dispatched from Telford Central station with an operations officer in attendance too.

Fire services attended to the crash in Telford this afternoon. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the crash involved one vehicle and one person was released by crews.

The incident concluded just after 1pm.