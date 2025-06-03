Shropshire Star
Close

Person released by firefighters in Telford crash this afternoon (Tuesday)

Firefighters were called to a crash in Telford this afternoon.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the crash in Legges Way, Madeley, Telford, at 12:17pm today (Tuesday, June 3). 

Two fire engines were dispatched from Telford Central station with an operations officer in attendance too. 

The back of a firefighter in protective gear reaching into the side of a fire engine
Fire services attended to the crash in Telford this afternoon. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the crash involved one vehicle and one person was released by crews. 

The incident concluded just after 1pm. 

Similar stories

Most popular