New café set to open in multi-million pound development at Telford town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ironmasters Bistro, Telford’s newest café bar, will officially open its doors at The Quad, in Telford's Station Quarter, at 9am on Wednesday, June 4.

The new venue will be a collaboration with internationally renowned brand Bodum, offering artisan coffee locally roasted at Bodum's local hub at Halesfield 10 .

Alongside a range of hot beverages, the bistro will sell a selection of cakes and savoury treats sourced from local suppliers.

With free high-speed Wi-Fi, Telford & Wrekin Council say the new venue is "set to become a go-to destination for professionals, creatives, and residents alike".

Councillor Ollie Vickers, centre, with Tim Luft, right, and Nigel Birch from Ironmasters Catering

Nigel Birch, manager of Ironmasters catering, said: "We're proud to open a space that not only serves excellent food and drink, but also supports local producers and offers a venue for people to connect, work and relax.

“Whether you're visiting for a morning coffee, a business lunch, or an evening event, Ironmasters Bistro is a place where quality and community meet.”

The Quad, which has been described as a "state-of-the-art digital skills and enterprise hub" opened in September 2024.

A collaboration between the Council, Harper Adams University, Telford College and other partners, the facility is expected to host more than 300 students a year.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet member for the economy, said: “All of our investment projects across the borough aim to make Telford a great place to live, learn, work and socialise.

“The new Ironmasters Bistro at The Quad is a fantastic addition to the Station Quarter development and brings something completely new to this area of the town centre which continues to gather pace.

“It’s in a prime location for students and businesses who are based at The Quad to network and socialise but is also adjacent to the new apartments and town centre homes which are rapidly taking shape so this will be the perfect spot for residents to socialise near to where they live.”

The opening of the café coincides with a Harper Adams University open day at The Quad to promote a range of courses offered by the university.