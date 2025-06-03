Six Llandrindod Wells organisations are celebrating after receiving over £12,000 of grant money between them.

Llandrindod Wells Carnival Committee was given £2,500, the town’s Children’s Eisteddfod Committee received £500, Llandrindod Wells and District Twinning Association was given £2,500, Llandrindod Wells Silver Band received £2,500, the Community Fridge also got £2,500 and Llandrindod Wells Community Events received £1,500.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council presented the annual grants at its annual meeting held at the Metropole Hotel recently.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor and Chairman Councillor Steve Deeks- D’Silva said: “I was pleased to meet with the grant recipients and present the grants to them on behalf of the town council and local residents. Well done to all recipients”

Emily from Llandrindod Wells Children’s Eisteddfod receives their cheque from Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva watched by Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls

Laura from the town’s Community Fridge with Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva and Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls

Tim from Llandrindod Wells Silver Band with their cheque with Llandrindod Wells Mayor and Deputy Mayor