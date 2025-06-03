Six Llandrindod Wells organisations are celebrating after receiving over £12,000 of grant money between them
Llandrindod Wells Carnival Committee was given £2,500, the town’s Children’s Eisteddfod Committee received £500, Llandrindod Wells and District Twinning Association was given £2,500, Llandrindod Wells Silver Band received £2,500, the Community Fridge also got £2,500 and Llandrindod Wells Community Events received £1,500.
Llandrindod Wells Town Council presented the annual grants at its annual meeting held at the Metropole Hotel recently.
Llandrindod Wells Mayor and Chairman Councillor Steve Deeks- D’Silva said: “I was pleased to meet with the grant recipients and present the grants to them on behalf of the town council and local residents. Well done to all recipients”