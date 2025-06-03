Exciting projects and events planned for Builth Wells but the town also faces challenges, the new mayor says

The new Mayor of Builth Wells for 2025/26 is Councillor Mark Hammond.

He said there are numerous exciting projects and events planned to enhance the town but challenges also lie ahead including Powys County Council’s Sustainable Powys strategy, possible changes to the school structure and plans for wind turbines and pylons.

It is the second time that Councillor Hammond has been the mayor of the town having previously served in 2023/24 and he was re-elected unanimously at a recent meeting

The Deputy Mayor for 2025/26 will again be Councillor Alan Waller, who was deputy mayor last year and in 2021 and he also previously served as the mayor in 2022

Standing down after a year as Mayor, Councillor Gwyn Davies, who was also the mayor in 2019, 2020, 2021 and in 2018, thanked everyone for their support over the last year.

During his year in office he called everyone together to rejuvenate the town’s Chamber of Trade and introduced a new illuminated tractor run to the town at Christmas and boosted the town’s Christmas grotto event.

Councillor Hammond said: “Becoming Builth Town Mayor again is a privilege that I do not take lightly.

“I want to thank the other Council members for voting for me, and the confidence and trust they have given me by doing so.

“I also want to thank Councillor Gwyn Davies for the great job he has done as Mayor over the previous 12 months and I am delighted that Councillor Alan Waller is continuing in his role as Deputy Mayor.

“In the 12 months ahead, the Town Council has a number of projects and events planned that we hope will enhance the town.

“These include putting up the hanging baskets in the Town Centre, to bring colour to the area; the refurbishment of the Croeso site in order to make it a more appealing area to sit and socialise; refurbishment and repair work on our War Memorial; and work to restore the grave site of the Town's greatest benefactor, Mr Thomas Lant.

“In addition, we look forward to again welcoming the Nicky Grist Stages car rally championships back to the Town in July, as well as holding the popular family fun day on the Groe in August.

“In December we will be putting up the nationally recognised Christmas Lights in the town centre, as well as looking forward to Santa's Sleigh tour of the town as well as his fabulous Christmas Grotto. Hopefully, the successful tractor-run will also form part of these celebrations.

“The Town also faces a number of challenges: at the forefront of these is Powys County Council’s ‘Sustainable Powys’ strategy, which is effectively about severe cuts to public services, with a concentration of the majority of these services based around five ‘core towns’, which does not include Builth.

“In addition to this, there are discussions to be undertaken regarding the County Council’s plans to change the structure of our schools, as well as the issue of wind farms and pylons, which will again have a significant effect on the town and the surrounding areas.

“However, for decades, if not centuries, the people of Builth have faced the challenges to its community and way of life head on, often dealing with them in a unique way.

“I expect nothing different to this approach in the future, and remain confident that, with all its eccentricity, individualism, stubbornness and collective community spirit, Builth will come through all these challenges, and remain a great place to live and work.”

Councillor Davies said he had thoroughly enjoyed his year in office and had been very proud to have commemorated the 80th anniversary of D Day and VE Day and the 100th anniversary and rededication of Builth Wells’ war memorial during his term.

He thanked fellow councillors, the clerk Louise Hammond and the community for supporting him during his year.