'Facilitating and humbling to see' - Telford MP witnesses interception of Russian 'spy plane' during Poland visit

With Parliament in recess, Shaun Davies MP spent four days in Poland visiting serving men and women in the Royal Air Force (RAF) who are currently protecting NATO airspace alongside Polish and Swedish allies.

Mr Davies also visited the British Embassy in Warsaw where he met with ambassadors who he said are "working tirelessly" to strengthen relationships across Eastern Europe, and Polish MPs who he said expressed their "gratitude and appreciation" for Britain's support in the country and with defence.

Telford MP Shaun Davies (back second right) visited Poland during Parliament recess.

Mr Davies said the RAF's personnel's "professionalism, courage, and commitment" was "truly inspiring", and paid homage to those in the Armed Forces, based in Britain and abroad.

"When we were there the RAF were scrambled to intercept a Russian spy plane that was very close to NATO airspace which was very facilitating and humbling to see," he said.

"It was also an opportunity to meet the brave men and women of the RAF and hear first-hand from them the pressures they face and the sense of pride that they have of defending the European airspace from our Russian adversaries.

Telford MP Shaun Davies (back centre) visited Poland during Parliament recess.

"I am immensely proud of the efforts that they are taking. They are over there for months at a time away from their families and Britain.

"It is personal to me as members of my family served in the RAF. I come from a military family and understand the sacrifices and importance.

Shaun Davies MP visited Poland during Parliament recess. Picture: MOD.

"What was really telling for me was how real this is. It isn't about a potential threat, this is about a real threat of the Russians attempting almost daily to press the edges of what is internationally acceptable.

"What was also brilliant to see was those armed service people working alongside Poland, Norway and Finland as part of a NATO operation to protect out borders. Ultimately, the European airspace over Poland is one space closer to the airspace over Britain."