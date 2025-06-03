Emergency services rush to crash between car and a motorbike in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at the junction of North Road and Spring Hill in Wellington, Telford, yesterday (Monday, June 2).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene at around 4:43pm and sent one ambulance to the scene.

Emergency services attended the crash in Wellington yesterday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

The service was joined by the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford as well as West Mercia Police officers.

Upon arrival, the paramedic assessed the motorcyclist and he was found to have “sustained injuries not believed to be serious”.

He received treatment at the scene before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further assessment.

No one else was found to be injured in the crash.