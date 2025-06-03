'Crucial Crew' returns to Bridgnorth to teach teens life lessons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Crucial Crew will return to Bridgnorth Rugby Club shortly with the 2025 programme for local Year Six children.

The annual programme takes place at the club’s Edgar Davies ground from June 16 to 20.

More than 740 children from 40 local schools will participate in an action-packed day of safety-related workshops. The children are aged 10 or 11 and are all preparing to go to their senior schools in September.

The 11 workshops include two by West Mercia Police, two by the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, two by the Shropshire Youth Service, two by NHS staff, and others on farming and electrical dangers as well as financial issues.

Farm safety messages at Crucial Crew

Bridgnorth Crucial Crew chair Chris Aked said: “We’ll have 11 outstanding workshops on topics as diverse as ‘financial matters’ and vaping, to farm safety and mental health challenges. Our objective is to help them take onboard ways of dealing with potential safety issues."

The children are guided around the 15-minute workshops by a mixture of teachers and local volunteers. At lunchtime senior school students from the Bridgnorth Endowed school perform a school bullying scenario, offering advice and tips on how to deal with challenging situations. The scripts are authentic as they are written by the students themselves.

The programme is funded by a mixture of support from the schools, donations from charities and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia.

For more information contact Chris Aked at cjaked@live.com or via the website www.bss-crucial-crew.co.uk.